Bone ShibaSwap One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.39 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00003468 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market capitalization of $238.44 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bone ShibaSwap’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 230,003,022.82484713 with 229,923,445.59824273 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.04412715 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $5,988,504.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

