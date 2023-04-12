Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Major Shareholder Sells $1,430,712.16 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BRZE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 658,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,102. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.75. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Braze by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
