Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.88. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 11,634 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
