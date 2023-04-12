Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $0.88. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 11,634 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Bridgeline Digital

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $817,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $830,046.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 110,777 shares of company stock worth $122,580 over the last three months. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

