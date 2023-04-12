Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Shares Down 0.1%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 11,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 68,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Bridgetown Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $300.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgetown

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Bridgetown by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,521 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Bridgetown by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,861,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,003 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Bridgetown by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,754,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 275,010 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at $15,928,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,648,000.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

