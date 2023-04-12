Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.13

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and traded as low as $12.23. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 1,927 shares.

Bridgford Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $111.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.00% of Bridgford Foods worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of frozen and snack food products. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and sandwiches.

