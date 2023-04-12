Brokerages Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Price Target at $22.00

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,651,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,242.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 911,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,228,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,651,934.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,242.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,261,529 shares of company stock valued at $96,154,851 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

