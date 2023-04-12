Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Brunswick Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $45.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.05.

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.

