Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Buckle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $34.39 on Monday. Buckle has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

In other news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

