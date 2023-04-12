Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.05

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.05 and traded as high as $25.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 518,623 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $372.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $640,876.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $640,876.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,012 shares of company stock worth $1,287,848 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.