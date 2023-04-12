Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $12.50

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $12.10. Burford Capital shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 131,904 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -104.17.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,137,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 4,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 890,341 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,739,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 116,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,600,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

