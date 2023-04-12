BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises 2.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of BWX Technologies worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,442. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

