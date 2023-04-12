Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,872 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.0% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Amundi boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after purchasing an additional 152,154 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 40.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 380,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,589,000 after buying an additional 108,985 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $278.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.