Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.25

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.25 and last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 12479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Camden National Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. Camden National had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Institutional Trading of Camden National

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 13,275.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Camden National in the third quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 2,371.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

