CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Shares Down 12.5%

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating) shares were down 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 186,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 66,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

CANEX Metals Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 243 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 1256 hectares located in central British Columbia British Columbia.

