Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 16,820 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.4% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.64. 3,975,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,952. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $255.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

