Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TGT traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,959. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.50. The company has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

