Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after buying an additional 2,758,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after buying an additional 1,944,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,332,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. 4,965,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,114,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

