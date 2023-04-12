Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 2,435 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,513 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,100. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 76.14%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

