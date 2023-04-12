Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.90. 3,596,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,471,893. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $272.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

