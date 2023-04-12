Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.98 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion and $399.12 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.71 or 0.06301727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00060876 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,677,745,727 coins and its circulating supply is 34,766,049,219 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.