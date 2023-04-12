CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $69.71 million and $3.08 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00028725 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018337 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,942.89 or 1.00047484 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08540672 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,159,540.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.