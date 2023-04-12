CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.09

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.31. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 5,123,496 shares traded.

CEMIG Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIG. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in CEMIG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CEMIG in the 3rd quarter worth $4,290,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

