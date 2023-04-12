CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading 5.1% Higher

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.49. 4,468,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 4,572,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

CEMIG Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CEMIG by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in CEMIG in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CEMIG in the third quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

