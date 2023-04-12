Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.89

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and traded as high as $38.90. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 181,118 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.