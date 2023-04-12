Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.13

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.13 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 112.60 ($1.39). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 111.35 ($1.38), with a volume of 15,524,015 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 118 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 132 ($1.63).

Centrica Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.38. The stock has a market cap of £6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -885.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83.

Centrica Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrica

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,307.69%.

In related news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,037.42 ($2,523.12). In related news, insider Chris OShea bought 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,903.44 ($2,357.20). Also, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,037.42 ($2,523.12). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 902,636 shares of company stock worth $93,213,024. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

