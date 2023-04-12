C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $56.65

Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.65 and traded as low as $54.79. C&F Financial shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 8,335 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on C&F Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $191.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,592 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $93,482.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,348,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,229,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,175 shares of company stock valued at $187,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $886,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading

