Chain (XCN) Market Capitalization Tops $92.65 Million

Chain (XCN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Chain has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Chain token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $92.65 million and $8.34 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chain Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

