Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,327,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,704 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $167,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after buying an additional 786,647 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,337,000 after buying an additional 266,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,767,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.23. 687,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,902. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $145.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

