China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Trading Down 8%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTC:CCOZF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 1,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 111,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
China Coal Energy Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.
China Coal Energy Company Profile
China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the production and trade of coal, coal chemical business, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other related businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments.
