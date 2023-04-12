China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.88

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.88 and last traded at C$6.81, with a volume of 11432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.65.

China Gold International Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.16.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

