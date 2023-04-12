China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.64

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 5477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

China Resources Beer Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

