China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,175 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21,293.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.70. The company had a trading volume of 262,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,177. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.50. The company has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

