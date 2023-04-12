China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,661. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.03. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $277.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.78.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.