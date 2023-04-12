China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $372.40. 336,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

