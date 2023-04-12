China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 566.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 156.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in General Motors by 108.1% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,986,989. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

