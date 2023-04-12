China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.79. 12,311,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,639,551. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.76 and its 200-day moving average is $183.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $663.91 billion, a PE ratio of 156.14, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $280.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,773 shares of company stock valued at $23,587,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

