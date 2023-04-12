China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 1,271.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,240,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,372,000 after acquiring an additional 112,653 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

STAA traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.98. The stock had a trading volume of 50,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,160. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also

