China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.47 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Down 2.5 %

BEKE stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,926,723. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -1.11. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

