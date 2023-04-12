China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $861,000 Investment in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.17. 330,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,935. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

