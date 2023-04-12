China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $861,000 Investment in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.
H World Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.17. 330,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,935. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
H World Group Profile
H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H World Group (HTHT)
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
- Reliance Steel Going For New Highs And Record Profits
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.