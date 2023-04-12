China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,540 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises about 1.5% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 104.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

