China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,938 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.86. 172,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,744. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $44,126,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,000 shares of company stock worth $14,394,465 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

