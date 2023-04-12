China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,497 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of DHR traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.63. The stock had a trading volume of 340,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,798. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.81. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
