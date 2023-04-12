ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Down 3.7%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 10,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 19,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $919.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00.
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
