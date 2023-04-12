ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Down 3.7%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 10,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 19,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $919.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth $1,789,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

