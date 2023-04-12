Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRGet Rating) dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 664,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,442,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $614.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 127,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

