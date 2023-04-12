Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 664,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,442,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $614.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 127,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

