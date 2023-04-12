Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.