Clover Finance (CLV) Price Up 0% This Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $29.61 million and $6.02 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 440,952,165 coins and its circulating supply is 237,186,606 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

