Clover Finance (CLV) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $29.36 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 441,070,359 coins and its circulating supply is 237,245,340 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

