CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.51.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNHI opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.99. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Further Reading

