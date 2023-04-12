Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDP. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LDP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 78,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

