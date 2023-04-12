CoinLoan (CLT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,928.26

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $17.32 million and $23,928.26 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $8.88 or 0.00029704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

